Iran to give no quarter in stand-off with US: supreme leader

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader upped the ante in a volatile stand-off with the United States on Tuesday, warning Tehran would continue removing restraints on its nuclear programme and retaliate for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker.

“According to our foreign minister, Europe made 11 commitments, none of which they abided by. We abided by our commitments and even beyond them. Now that we’ve begun to reduce our commitments, they oppose it. How insolent! You didn’t abide by your commitments!” Khamenei said, according to his website.

“We have started to reduce our commitments and this trend shall continue,” Khamenei said in remarks carried by state television. “Western governments’ major vice is their arrogance,” Khamenei said. “If the country opposing them is a weak one, their arrogance works. But if it’s a country that knows and stands up against them, they will be defeated.”

Khamenei said that the Islamic republic will keep rolling back its commitments under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. “You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?” Khamenei said, criticising European countries which are party to the deal. “We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue,” he said in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.

Khamenei vowed Tuesday that the Islamic republic will retaliate against Britain for the seizure of an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar earlier this month. “The vicious British... have committed piracy and stolen our ship... God willing, the Islamic republic will not leave these vicious acts unanswered,” he said in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.

Iran’s top diplomat warns US is ‘playing with fire’: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Monday that the United States is “playing with fire,” echoing remarks by President Donald Trump as the two sides are locked in a standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The United States quit an international deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program last year, hitting Tehran with crippling sanctions. Tensions have since soared, with the US calling off air strikes against Iran at the last minute after Tehran downed an American drone, and Washington blaming the Islamic republic for a series of attacks on tanker ships. “I think the United States is playing with fire,” Zarif told NBC News. Iran announced last week that it had enriched uranium past the 3.67 percent limit set by the nuclear deal, and has also surpassed the 300-kilogram cap on enriched uranium reserves. But “it can be reversed within hours,” Zarif told the channel, adding: “We are not about to develop nuclear weapons. Had we wanted to develop nuclear weapons, we would have been able to do it (a) long time ago.”

Zarif’s comments came as the United States imposed unusually harsh restrictions on his movements during a visit to the United Nations. Weeks after the United States threatened sanctions against Zarif, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington issued him a visa but forbade him from moving beyond six blocks of Iran’s UN mission in Midtown Manhattan. “US diplomats don’t roam around Tehran, so we don’t see any reason for Iranian diplomats to roam freely around New York City, either,” Pompeo told The Washington Post.