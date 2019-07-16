close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 17, 2019

Iran confirms arrest of French-Iranian academic

July 17, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran confirmed Tuesday the arrest of a French-Iranian academic without giving any details of her case, the latest in a long list of dual nationals held in the country’s prisons.

The detention of Fariba Adelkhah, 60, risks increasing tension between Paris and Tehran at a critical moment in efforts to save a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Adelkhah is a well-known expert on Iran and Shiite Islam at France’s prestigious Sciences Po university.

“She is among suspects that have been recently arrested,” Iran’s judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, without specifying the accusations against her. “Now is not an appropriate time to give more information on this case,” Esmaili told reporters at a news conference broadcast by the judiciary’s news website Mizan Online.

