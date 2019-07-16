tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHAKDARA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Attaur Rehman on Tuesday urged the opposition arties to forge unity to thwart conspiracies against Islam and Pakistan. Speaking at a meeting of the party's Executive Council, he said the 'selected' prime minister had been brought to power under a conspiracy. He said the Jewish lobby had been conspiring to weaken our country and damage its Islamic identity.
