15kg heroin smuggling: Rana Sana’s judicial remand extended till 29th

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Monday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till July 29 in 15-kilogram heroin trafficking case.

The court directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to submit challan of the case at the earliest, saying it cannot resume hearing until it gets the record from the ANF. The jail authorities produced Rana Sana before the court amid tight. As the hearing commenced, counsel for Rana Sana argued that the ANF had not submitted challan of the case despite passage of 14 days. He argued that his client was not feeling well, but he had not been given relief in any manner, adding that medicines of his client had not been released yet by the agency.

The court asked the ANF officials about the challan of the case saying that it was not possible to carry forward the case without the challan report. On this, the ANF officials informed the court that the agency was preparing the challan and it would submit it as soon as possible.

The court, after hearing both parties, extended judicial remand of Rana Sana, directing the ANF to submit challan before the next hearing. As per case details, an FIRwas registered against Rana Sana and others under sections 9-C, 15 and 17 of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The ANF, in the FIR, stated that the agency had received secret information that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs. The FIR said when the ANF officials intercepted the vehicle, Rana Sana and his guards indulged in a scuffle with the officials.

The ANF claimed in the FIR that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suit case placed behind the seat. The agency also claimed in the FIR that Rana Sana confessed to presence of heroin in the suit case and the officials seized 15-kg heroin from the suit case. The ANF, as per the FIR, also recovered some weapons from the possession of Rana Sana and others.

Rana Sanaullah, after the proceedings, while talking to the media, said time would witness that only truth would prevail. He said that he was facing injustice with determination and hoped that soon the injustice would vanish away.

He alleged that the rulers were misusing the government organisations. He said that the ANF was credible organisation, but the government had brought shame to it. He said that investigators talked to him about the whole world, but did not ask him any questions about the case.