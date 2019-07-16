Govt committed to providing maximum facilities to investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that Board of Investment (BOI) and all the ministries concerned are making hectic efforts to facilitate the investors since the government is committed to provide every possible facility to investors and the business community.

He was talking to a delegation of US-Pakistan Business Council which called on him at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Tuesday led by its Chairman Dr Mehmood Khan. He told the members of the delegation that the government is focusing on ease of doing business.

Dr Mehmood Khan apprised the prime minister about various US companies operating in Pakistan; whereas the representatives of the companies informed the prime minister about the business activities, volume of trade and role of their respective companies in Pakistan's economy. Imran Khan said that the BOI and relevant ministries are striving to facilitate the foreign investors.