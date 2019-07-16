Honourable Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (Petroleum division) visits pso Headquarter

KARACHI: The Honourable Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (Petroleum Division), Mr. Nadeem Babar, visited the PSO House in Karachi.

Mr. Jehangir Ali Shah, Managing Director & CEO of the company and senior management of PSO welcomed him.

Mr Nadeem Babar was comprehensively briefed by the PSO Management on role, positive contributions and performance of the national flagship oil marketing company over the last many years. The challenges including the circular debt increase in the taxation regime and thinning margins, ban on the new retail outlets development and its impact on the company’s market share, increased smuggling of POL products and its impact in terms of loss to the exchequer and the industry, and other issues of mutual interests were discussed during the briefing.

The meeting also covered company’s profile, its operational and marketing performance, organizational dynamics and various initiatives being undertaken by PSO to deal with ever changing business environment.

The Honourable Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Nadeem Babar, appreciated the spirit of PSO management and its workforce. He advised to continue doing business with strategic thrust in line with best corporate and marketing practices. Mr Babar also suggested the management to form a long term business plan of PSO focusing new avenues of business development in line with changing energy mix of the country.