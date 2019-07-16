Unidentified persons nominated in FIR of killing of NED academic’s wife

Police on Tuesday registered a murder case against unidentified persons over the killing of the wife of the NED University of Engineering & Technology’s chairperson of the economics and management sciences department.

An FIR No. 373/19 under the Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered against unidentified persons on behalf of the victim’s husband, Dr Raza Ali Khan. Police officials said that the complainant in the FIR had said a watchman phoned him and informed him about the murder of his 40-year-old wife, Shazia.

The husband also did not nominate any suspect in the FIR as he stated that his wife had been killed by unidentified persons over unexplained reasons. Meanwhile, police investigators failed to make any headway in the case. The police said they were considering various reasons behind the killing, including resistance during a mugging bid or some personal enmity, but as yet they had not found any lead.

Shazia was shot in a street near Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7 on Monday. She breathed her last at a private hospital on Stadium Road. The incident occurred when the victim was driving back home. Police officials said they were also waiting for the ballistics cross matching report of an empty shell recovered from the crime scene.