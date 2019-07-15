Continuity of democratic process vital: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said for continuity of the democratic process, all stake-holders would have to play their role, as the solution of issues lied in democracy.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who called on him here at the Parliament House. Both discussed current political scene besides on-going developmental work in Punjab.

Sanjrani emphasised the Senate of Pakistan was the symbol of the federation and it guaranteed rights of the federating units. He added the House would continue to raise its voice effectively for the rights of the provinces so as to mainstream the most backward areas and segments of the society.

The chief minister apprised Chairman Senate of the uplift projects and welfare initiatives in the province. He said the elected representatives from Punjab had full confidence in the leadership of Sanjrani and that the opposition’s no-trust move against him was bound to meet failure, saying it was time to forge and promote amity and unity while desisting from the politics of contradictions, as this would weaken the democratic process.

He lauded the efforts of Sanjrani for the rights of the provinces and also appreciated his key role in promotion of provincial harmony.

Meanwhile, the participants of 42nd Special Training Program of Civil Services Academy, Lahore visited the Senate Secretariat at Parliament House Monday. This was a curriculum visit to provide future officers with an opportunity to interact with Senators and gain firsthand knowledge of the Institution.

The group toured the Senate Hall and was briefed about the electoral and legislative process at the Senate of Pakistan. It also visited the Senate Museum after which it attended a briefing session with Senator Sassui Palijo, Chairperson Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Senator Sassui Palijo urged young officers not succumb to political or any other pressure and consider the Constitution of Pakistan as their sole guideline. Responding to a question regarding the status of women in Sindh, she said that the first woman PM of the Muslim World was from Sindh and that numerous women are in key bureaucratic positions in the province.

She added that women’s quota is the largest in Sindh. Senator Sassui Palijo was of the view that women must be supported in their homes to move ahead. She added that hurdles will come, but women must ignore those and focus on their goals. A shield to commemorate the visit was presented to Senator Sassui Palijo by the delegation.