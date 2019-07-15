close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Cheema asks opposition to apologise to nation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema demanded of the opposition parties to apologise to the nation for spreading despair and despondency among masses instead of defending their financial crimes.

“Opposition must apologise for inciting despair among masses through fake propaganda. Instead of defending their financial crimes unashamedly, they should come clean before the nation,” he emphasized here.

According to the details issued by party's CMD, Cheema sought apology from the opposition for spreading 'fake propaganda'. He said that opposition's narrative had been reduced to spreading disappointment among masses and trigger vicious campaign against state institutions. He added that opposition parties' leaders had committed themselves to defend their masters' corruption unashamedly on media and if there was an iota of conscience left in them, they must apologize for the pain and misery they have inflicted upon this poor nation.

