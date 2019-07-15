close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Swat citizen appeals to CM for help

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

MINGORA: A resident of Swat district on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to help him get his already approved medical package from the Health Department.

Talking to The News, Badshahzada hailing from Ganj locality, said that he had submitted an application to the former president Mamnoon Hussain who had forwarded it to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary Health Department.

He said the secretary forwarded his application to the Medical Board which approved a medical package for his treatment expenses for 10 years as he had been suffering from the kidney-related problem. “I have not yet received a single penny to this

effect though I made several visits to the officials concerned in Peshawar,” he said. He said he was unable to afford the expenses of his treatment and asked the chief minister to help him. Badshahzada may be contacted at his cellphone number: 0345-488 9187

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus