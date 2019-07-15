3-day anti-polio drive begins in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Health Department has formally kicked off a three-day special anti-polio campaign in Torghar district, where five confirmed cases of this crippling disease were reported in the recent weeks.

“We have to protect around 36,000 children from poliovirus as this virus has already crippled five kids in the district in the recent weeks,” Javed Ali, the deputy commissioner, told a meeting chaired by him in Judbah on Monday.

District Police Officer Hafiz Jonas Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khurram Rehman Jadoon, representatives of World Health Organisation, Dr Alauddin and Dr Kiran and District Health Officer Dr Iftikhar attended the meeting.

The official said there was an alarming situation as for as polio was concerned but it could be brought under control through joint collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Iftikhar said that polio teams were deputed to reach every nook and corner in the district to administer polio vaccine to 36,000 children of five years of age and below.