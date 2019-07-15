ANP submits notice in assembly over roti price

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a call attention notice at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the increase in the price of roti. Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour submitted the call attention notice to discuss the issue. The ANP lawmaker said that price review committee was being called for deciding the prices. She said the price was raised without calling the committee.