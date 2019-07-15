National Assembly meets today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned the National Assembly session requisitioned by the opposition parties, to meet today (Tuesday) afternoon.

The requisition bearing signatures of 92 opposition members, to summon the National Assembly session was submitted in the National Assembly secretariat on July 02. Under Article 54 (3) of the Constitution, the Speaker is bound is summon the session within 14 days of receipt of the requisition if signed by members not less than one fourth of total membership of the House. As such the Speaker was bound to summon the session by July 16.

The requisition was submitted in the National Assembly secretariat, a few hours after arrest of the PML-N parliamentarian Rana Sanaullah by the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF). The opposition parties besides raising issue of arrest of Sanaullah also wanted the house to debate effects of federal budget on the common man.