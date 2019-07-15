‘Modi greater threat to liberalism than Trump’

NEW YORK: In 2014, Modi announced himself to India as a radical changemaker, promising to end corruption, confront corporations, and kick-start a faltering economy. He would crush the rank dynasty politics of the Gandhi family’s Congress party, reverse the fate of the failing rupee, and confront Pakistan’s forces in the land of Kashmir.

Twitter became a mouthpiece for attacks on metropolitan, Western-sympathising elites; Bollywood became a way to adopt the language of the common man. Traditional political procedure turned into an unavoidable burden — a mere sideshow to a mass movement of disillusioned, rural workers.

Modi went on to receive the first majority India had seen for 30 years. The narrative is a familiar one — I’ll leave you to draw the obvious parallels. But there are crucial differences between Modi’s movement and the one that led Trump to power two years later, and they are worth noting for anyone who wants to understand these phenomena in the context of history, National Review reports.

The genius of both Modi and Trump is their ability to rewrite national narratives — not with outright lies, but with emotional half-truths. Their task has been made easier by opposition parties that have long forgotten how to tell a convincing story — and who have often been guilty of upholding the elitism that many voters have rightfully come to resent.

Under Modi, India is redefined as a Hindu state. His vision transforms Indian society from a heterogenous blend into a supposedly unified commonality — alternate faiths can be accommodated, but for pragmatic reasons alone. This is not, as some suggest, a contemporary fiction — it has intellectual roots in the work of those who always dismissed Nehru’s secularism as a loose liberal fantasy. These thinkers sought to blend modernity with the country’s Hindu inheritance, prioritizing cultural allegiance to the nation over religious pluralism.