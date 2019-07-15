Security taken back from PPP MPs in Sindh

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam gave direction to take back security from Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers and those affiliated with the party, police sources informed on Monday.

According to sources, those PPP lawmakers MNAs and MPAs who no longer enjoy security include MPA Shehla Raza, local government minister Saeed Ghani, MNA Agha Rafiullah and others.

The additional police mobiles, earlier given to the PPP lawmakers, were summoned to the headquarters.

The PPP leaders were given security in view of threats, upon the behest of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, sources said.

On the issue, Saeed Ghani said that he never asked for increase in security, police had informed them of security threats and increased security for the PPP lawmakers.