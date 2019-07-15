28 killed as Neelum Valley hit by flashflood

MIRPUR: At least 28 people were killed and several seriously injured besides perishing of 130 residential houses, 70 shops and 15 of different type of vehicles in a terrible incident of cloud burst in Lessva village in top mountainous Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) late Sunday.

Central Police Control Room of Neelum Valley district said Monday afternoon the catastrophe resulted in bloodbath of the dwellers of Lessva village, about 30 kilometer away of zero point of the Athmuqaam District Headquarter of Neelum Valley at about 7.30 Sunday night following mammoth land sliding of a big part of the hilly-terrain thickly populated village.

Rescue teams were immediately rushed from Athmuqaam DHQ besides from Muzaffarabad to evacuate the affected people besides to recover the bodies of the ill-fated inmates, In-charge of the police control room said.

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General Police AJK Salahuddin Khan, DIG Police HQ, Commissioner Muzaffarabad division and other officials of the concerned State bodies rushed the scene of mishap to assess the situation besides to supervise the rescue operation also participated by the locals on self-help basis. Seriously injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospitals and CMH Muzaffarabad, where they were being provided with medicare, according to the PCR Athmuqaam.

According to details, the top mountainous far flung village of Lessva lashed with heavy rainfall that caused over flooding of seasonal Lessva nullah passing through the town following severe lightening and cloud burst.

The nullah which overflowed its banks simultaneously led to washing away, land sliding of the major populous area causing the burial of 28 persons alive besides injuring several other people. Those lost life included 9 local residents besides 13 others belonging to ‘Tableeghi Jamaat’ who were on routine trip in connection with the preaching of Islam.

The 130 houses, 70 shops, six mosques, 15 vehicles including six four wheelers and motor bikes and one Hi-Ace wagon washed away and totally perished in the catastrophe first of its own kind in the area.

Rescue teams of the State Disaster Management Authority, police, health department, civil defence, PRCS volunteers and locals immediately rushed the scene of occurrence and participated in the rescue operation in Lessva village’s bazaar which was totally washed away in the tragic incident.

An official statement issued by the Divisional Commissioner’s office Monday said that control room had been set up in the Commissioner’s office for securing immediate necessary further information about the tragic incident. The aspirant may contact on land line telephone No 05822-920097 and 05822-920056 at the control room.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief over the loss of human lives in Neelum Valley flash flood.

The premier has asked relevant authorities to speed up the rescue activities in the flash flood area.

Rescue officials are trying to get past the roadblocks to the village but the terrain is a difficult one and no worthwhile help has reached the affected area.

Meanwhile, army troops are assisting civil administration for rescue and relief of affected population due to land slide near Lessva village & flashflood in Neelum-Jhelum River at Nauseri, Danni, says an ISPR press release on Monday.

Relief camps established while 52 stranded individuals have been heli evacuated to camps/safer places. Search operation for drowned persons in progress. Relief effort also includes provision of food, rations and medical care.