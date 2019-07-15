Economy stabilising despite slow progress: SBP

KARACHI: The central bank on Monday emphasised ‘deep rooted structural reforms’ to reinforce the current stabilisation agenda in the wake of persisting economic challenges, including deteriorating fiscal deficit, inflation spike, and moderate growth.

“With stabilisation policies in place and the economy moving along the reforms agenda, the country’s macroeconomic indicators are expected to slowly revert to a stable trajectory,” the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a third quarterly report on state of economy for FY2019. “In this process, however, the real GDP growth is likely to remain contained.”

The SBP said the economy has remained in the stabilisation phase for the last 16 months owing to demand management policies, but it is still facing three challenges: “external sector remains vulnerable. Fiscal consolidation remains elusive. Inflation continues to attain higher plateaus.”

The central bank said consumer inflation averaging at 6.8 percent in the first nine months of FY2019 has already exceeded six percent. GDP growth moderated to 3.3 percent in the last fiscal year.

“Thus far, these trends have yet again exposed Pakistan’s structural deficiencies and its vulnerabilities to the buildup of external and internal deficits.”

The SBP said the pace of economic growth slowed down considerably during FY19, mainly in response to policy measures taken to curb the twin deficits.

“These measures affected the performance of the industrial sector and dampened manufacturing activities in the country.”

The SBP is, however, expecting some support to GDP from agriculture sector “where there is a potential for higher output if the impact of constraints affecting area under cultivation and yields is managed effectively”.