Tue Jul 16, 2019
AFP
July 16, 2019

Four killed in France train-car crash

World

AVENAR-VAL-D OR, France: Three children and an adult were killed when a train smashed into their car Monday at a level crossing in eastern France, the mayor of the local town said.

Four people aboard the regional train were injured in the crash in Avenay-Val-d´Or in the Marne region, while the driver of the train is in shock, mayor Philippe Maussire told AFP at the scene.

Maussire said that according to initial indications, the car driven by a female child carer with the three children as passengers had driven into the level crossing when the barrier was closed. The train linking the city of Reims with Epernay crashed into the car, he added. Reims prosecutors have opened an investigation but have yet to issue a statement. -

