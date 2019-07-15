EU holds Iran nuclear crisis talks

BRUSSELS: European foreign ministers held crisis talks Monday on saving the beleaguered Iran nuclear deal as Britain warned the "small window" for success was closing and Tehran issued fresh threats of restarting its atomic programme.

Tensions in the Gulf have soared since last year, when the United States pulled out of the 2015 deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, hammering its economy and prompting Tehran to break limits on uranium enrichment and stockpiling.

The European Union is desperately trying to prevent the deal unravelling completely, seeing it as the best way to stop Tehran acquiring atomic weapons, and the issue was top of the agenda as ministers from the bloc met in Brussels.

But Iran piled fresh pressure on Europe on Monday, demanding concrete measures to give it relief from US sanctions and threatening to return its nuclear programme to where it was before the curbs imposed by the 2015 deal.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt -- who held phone talks with his US and Iranian counterparts at the weekend -- insisted "the deal isn´t dead yet". "Iran is still a good year away from developing a nuclear weapon. We think there is still some closing but small window to keep the deal alive," Hunt told reporters. Britain, France and Germany -- the three European parties to the deal -- on Sunday issued a joint statement saying they were "extremely concerned" by Iran´s recent breaches as well as by US sanctions, and called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Iran has repeatedly warned it could leave the deal unless the remaining parties bypass US sanctions to deliver the promised economic benefits and on Monday threatened to take its nuclear programme back to its pre-deal status.

"If the Europeans and the Americans don´t want to carry out their duties... we will decrease our commitments and... reverse the conditions to four years ago," said Iran´s atomic energy agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, quoted by IRNA state news agency.

The US has vowed to pursue its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, but Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell -- lined up to be the next EU diplomatic chief -- warned its strategy is only "strengthening the most radical" elements in the Islamic republic.