Sharifs demanding production orders doesn’t suit them: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Colonies Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said whenever he speaks in the Punjab Assembly his words worked as electric shock for the Opposition.

While addressing a press conference Monday, he asserted there should be no production orders for thieves, dacoits and plunderers.

He said Sharif family’s corruption and plundering of national wealth knew no boundaries as every member of the family including their in-laws looted the public wealth, as they worked like Sicilian Mafia and demanding production order did not suit them.

He said even a British newspaper had accused Sharif family of stealing money donated for quake victims.

He continued that Sharif family attempted to bribe the judges, their employees shot videos of officials and their daughter played them before media. He alleged that Rs80 million of quake funds were shifted to the account of Ali Imran, son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif.

He said the production orders were the prerogative of the speaker and nobody could challenge or dictate on that.

He said the tradition of production orders had been for the political prisoners and not the criminals.