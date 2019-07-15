KP Mines DG made OSD over complaint against political pressure

PESHAWAR: Increasing political interference and strong mafias are forcing bureaucrats to resign or become part of the “game” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a bureaucrat says this in a letter written to his boss.

Recently a senior bureaucrat sent a letter to his boss against his minister, stating, “The degree of double standard and interference in the department has reached such a magnitude where one can only resign or become part of the game. Who will work in these conditions, who will sustain these kinds of tactics for long, where is the fear of Allah, patriotism and the cry of conscience? I do not think we can further tolerate “Chori aur ooper se seena zori.” The officer was removed from his post and made an OSD in the establishment department.

Then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Director General and now an OSD MuntazIr Khan sent a letter No 1596 PA/DGMM/General/2019, on June 19, 2019, to the Mineral Development Department Secretary, a copy of which is available with this scribe.

A complaint was also lodged by the Mines and Mineral Development Department minister about the conduct of the Mines and Mineral DG in a cabinet meeting on May, 26, 2019. The provincial cabinet issued directives No SOC (E&D) 9-16/2019 on May, 28, 2019, to the Establishment and Mines Departments to place him under suspension and hold an enquiry against him but both departments did not take any action.

Consequently, M&M DG Muntazir Khan was transferred on June 28, 2019, in public interest with immediate effect while Secretary Asmatullah was also transferred on July 28, 2019. A grade 19 officer of PCS, Muntazir Khan has confirmed that he had sent a letter to his secretary, Asmatullah, regarding the interference and pressure of the minister but being a civil servant he couldn't talk to the media. However, he said that he had increased the department revenue by 147pc and 900 leases were granted during his eight-month tenure.

Mines and Mineral Minister Dr Amjad Ali has rejected the allegations and termed them baseless. He said the DG had been removed by the provincial cabinet for poor performance and misconduct. “I sent several letters to him to stop illegal mining but he failed,” he added. He also denied political interference and pressure on transfers and postings in the department. “I have never asked for any transfer and posting in the department. The DG himself transferred 72 officials and then cancelled four of them to oblige people despite my clear instructions. He sent controversial letter just for face-saving and in reaction to the cabinet decision to place him under suspension and conduct an inquiry against him,” he added.

M&M Department DG Muntazir Khan in his letter said, “The patronage to the dons of the department is playing with the fragile administrative and legal resources of the department, covering one's own misdeeds and harassing honest and dedicated officers could be the reason behind the campaign against illegal mining, a task even the United States cannot ensure 100pc.

The number of rejoinders and FIRs increased, fresh mining sites increased, revenue generation increased and yet one wing was rewarded to have done wonders and another wing was condemned and castigated for the same reasons. Hard to believe, Sir, isn't it when all the indications showed marked improvement and still the dons are being harbored to play with the fate of the department as they are skillful and resourceful enough to hoodwink the entire strategies of the department to generate revenue by obtaining stay orders and employing different tactics to extend their lease periods.

“This year, we outwitted them through tit-for-tat methods, therefore, they are out to punish those who counter them in this dirty trade war, maybe some of us got dismissed as money makes the mare go. I am dead sure our forerunners have fallen prey to their scheme of things and have so for put a break to our onslaughts. We were, however, unable to blacklist them, though we did try but we also paid the price for the slighter dent to their interest. Our forerunner was all praise for me and my performance in every talk show and press conferences until I did not lay my hands on their nest. We dismissed Shahid Ullah, a mineral guard, and suspend many on the charges but when terms were settled, they were reinstated to the same positions without raising an eyebrow.”

He further revealed in his letter, “We did our best to serve the department and other people take its credit too but in the same breath shift the blame of charges which we did not commit. Who will work in these conditions, who will sustain these kinds of tactics for long, where is the fear of Allah, patriotism and the cry of conscience? I do not think we can further tolerate this “Chori aur ooper se seena zori.” Somebody has to do something or else we the subordinates are the easiest of targets. They can hang us in a park. Report it to people in the power corridors to do something or else we will perish in the wilderness.”

He said, “Power of curbing illegal mining had been delegated to the regional assistant directors, however, despite all the factors, historical achievements were made for which he proudly took the credit which I have achieved on my own initiatives rather against his wishes, how easily he could absorbed himself of the charges of illegal mining particularly when he transfers all the officers at his own will. The degree of double standards and interference in the department has reached to such magnitude where one can only resign or become part of the game.”