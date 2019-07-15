76 pass percentage in Gujanwala board

GUJRANWALA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Monday announced the annual result of Matric examination here. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Akhlaq was the chief guest. Total 216,188 candidates participated in the examination and out of them 164,542 were declared successful with 76.11 pass percentage. In the girls’ science group, Muntaha Bashir of Talent Kids School bagged first position with 1,090 marks while Tooba of Angels School System Daska grabbed second slot by securing 1,088 marks and Ayesha Iftikhar, Tania Jamal and Faria Munir jointly captured third position by getting 1,086 marks. In the boys’ science group, Muhammad Noman and Abdul Wahab grabbed first position by securing 1,087 marks while Muhammad Rehan captured second slot with 1,086 marks and Moazur Rehman and Abdul Malik stood third by securing 1,085 marks. In the boys’ arts group, Muhammad Arslan grabbed first position with 1,058 marks, Ghulam Abbas bagged second slot with 1,048 marks and Hamza Waris secured third position with 1,034 marks. In the girls’ arts group, Ayesha got first position with 1,070 marks, Amna got second position by securing 1,063 marks and Fatima captured third position with 1,043 marks. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that education plays an important role in progress and development of any society. He said that the government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan was taking essential reforms in the education sector so that our education system could produce such a generation which could be able to face the global challenges. The minister appreciated the hardworking of the board officials and announced one month basic salary as a bonus for them. Later, the minister distributed prizes among the position holder students.