Tue Jul 16, 2019
July 16, 2019

Unsatisfactory matric results

National

 
July 16, 2019

Reports to be sought from 47 schools heads

By Our correspondent

JHANG: CEO Education will seek report from DEO secondary and heads of 47 schools over unsatisfactory results in matric examination. According to the matric results, students of 47 schools of tehsil Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and tehsil Athara Hazari showed poor results. When contacted, some heads of the schools said the cause of unsatisfactory result might be the assigning of clerical work to several head teachers and class teachers. They said a number of schoolteachers were also given temporary duty at administrative offices during the teachers’ recruitment process. CEO Education Attaullah told reporters explanations would be sought from the relevant DEO secondary and school heads.

