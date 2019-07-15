close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 16, 2019

34 booked for water theft

National

A
APP
July 16, 2019

SARGODHA: Irrigation authorities Monday caught thirty-four farmers involved in water theft across the district. According to police sources, the Irrigation authorities raided Khursheedpur, Dhudhian, Saida Kamboh, Chak 73/NB and others areas of the district and caught 34 farmers over illegally watering their farms from government canals. The police booked Akbar, Mumtaz, Aziz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz, Ashraf, Muhammad Ameer and others.

Extension of tax net: President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) Mirza Fazulur Rehman here on Monday said the extension of tax net was a good decision of the government.

He said the government should hold result-oriented table talks with business community and make an acceptable tax policy for all with reforms. Strikes and protests were not final solution but harmful for national economy, he said. Mirza said business community always played a vital role in tax paying.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus