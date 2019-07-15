34 booked for water theft

SARGODHA: Irrigation authorities Monday caught thirty-four farmers involved in water theft across the district. According to police sources, the Irrigation authorities raided Khursheedpur, Dhudhian, Saida Kamboh, Chak 73/NB and others areas of the district and caught 34 farmers over illegally watering their farms from government canals. The police booked Akbar, Mumtaz, Aziz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz, Ashraf, Muhammad Ameer and others.

Extension of tax net: President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) Mirza Fazulur Rehman here on Monday said the extension of tax net was a good decision of the government.

He said the government should hold result-oriented table talks with business community and make an acceptable tax policy for all with reforms. Strikes and protests were not final solution but harmful for national economy, he said. Mirza said business community always played a vital role in tax paying.