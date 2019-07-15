Four killed, 3 injured as jeep falls into ravine

MUZAFFARABAD: Four people were killed while three other got injured when a jeep fell in to deep ravine alongside the River at Kamsar here on Monday, police said.

The jeep coming to Muzaffarabad from Patika was carrying seven people when it takes a sharp turn while negotiating a curve and fell some 200 metres down killing four people on the spot.

The injured were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Muzaffarabad soon after the accident.