Sanjrani, Qaisar discuss Opposition’s no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday expressed their resolve to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the two houses of the Parliament.

In a meeting held here, they said that legislation and parliamentary affairs were being smoothly processed with cooperative atmosphere between upper and lower houses.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz was also present in the meeting.

It was learnt that the hot issue of the combined opposition’s no-trust move against Sanjrani also came under discussion and Asad Qaiser and Senate chairman laid emphasis

on putting aside such things to further strengthen the Parliament and its chambers.

Talking on the occasion, Senate chairman said that the Upper House always witnessed full cooperation from the National Assembly in constitutional affairs and the Upper House also played a positive role to bring betterment in these affairs.

The Speaker National Assembly said that opposition parties should keep in mind the respect of upper house as the Senate is the symbol of federation having equal representation of all provinces.

He urged the opposition to take steps in strengthening democracy in the country and effective planning should be set to resolve all matters with understanding and reconciliation.

Asad Qaiser said that the country moves toward development through democratic process only and cooperation of all political forces in this regard is necessary.