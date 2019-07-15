close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Sanjrani, Qaisar discuss Opposition’s no-trust move

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday expressed their resolve to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the two houses of the Parliament.

In a meeting held here, they said that legislation and parliamentary affairs were being smoothly processed with cooperative atmosphere between upper and lower houses.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz was also present in the meeting.

It was learnt that the hot issue of the combined opposition’s no-trust move against Sanjrani also came under discussion and Asad Qaiser and Senate chairman laid emphasis

on putting aside such things to further strengthen the Parliament and its chambers.

Talking on the occasion, Senate chairman said that the Upper House always witnessed full cooperation from the National Assembly in constitutional affairs and the Upper House also played a positive role to bring betterment in these affairs.

The Speaker National Assembly said that opposition parties should keep in mind the respect of upper house as the Senate is the symbol of federation having equal representation of all provinces.

He urged the opposition to take steps in strengthening democracy in the country and effective planning should be set to resolve all matters with understanding and reconciliation.

Asad Qaiser said that the country moves toward development through democratic process only and cooperation of all political forces in this regard is necessary.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus