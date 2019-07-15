Two shot dead by rival group

HAFIZABAD: Two people were killed by the members of their rival group at Khurram Chorad village on Monday. Reportedly, Sipra and Chorada groups quarreled over the issue of children, which also claimed the life of a man of Chorada group some two years ago. On the day of the incident, members of the Chorada group allegedly opened fire at the Dera of Sipra group. As a result, Mansab and 12-year-old Shehram Zafar were killed on the spot. Police have shifted the bodies to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian for postmortem.

BOY SEXUALLY

ASSAULTED: A 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by three gangsters at Nahrianwala village on Monday. According to the FIR lodged by Sanaullah, his son was playing in a street when accused Rehmat Ali, Zeeshan and Mazhar took him to fields and allegedly sexually assaulted him. The police have started investigation.