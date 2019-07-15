close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Two shot dead by rival group

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

HAFIZABAD: Two people were killed by the members of their rival group at Khurram Chorad village on Monday. Reportedly, Sipra and Chorada groups quarreled over the issue of children, which also claimed the life of a man of Chorada group some two years ago. On the day of the incident, members of the Chorada group allegedly opened fire at the Dera of Sipra group. As a result, Mansab and 12-year-old Shehram Zafar were killed on the spot. Police have shifted the bodies to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian for postmortem.

BOY SEXUALLY

ASSAULTED: A 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by three gangsters at Nahrianwala village on Monday. According to the FIR lodged by Sanaullah, his son was playing in a street when accused Rehmat Ali, Zeeshan and Mazhar took him to fields and allegedly sexually assaulted him. The police have started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus