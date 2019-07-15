Man kills wife, injures son

LAHORE: A man killed his wife and injured nine-month-old son over a domestic dispute in Baghbanpura police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Rabia, wife of accused Shahbaz. Police have arrested him. The incident occurred near Sabir Pia Chowk. The accused attacked his wife with a knife. As a result, Rabia sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot while their son Saad received injuries. The accused was also injured in the attack.

Kidnapping case: Nawab Town police have registered a case against unidentified people over the kidnapping of a trader from Lala Zar Colony two days back. The victim has been identified as Mian Muhammad Qasim. He was running a marble factory in Shahdra. On July 13, he left home for some work but never returned. An investigation is underway to trace him out.