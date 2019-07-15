Man arrested in Rs6.8 million fraud case

TOBA TEK SINGH:Gojra Saddar police Monday arrested an accused involved in Rs6.8 million fraud, Tanveerur Rehman of Chak 90/JB told police that accused Mukhtar Ahmad of Chak 71/JB received Rs 6.8 million from him for the sale of farmland located at Chak 279/JB, but he later knew that accused had prepared fabricated land ownership documents and he had no farmland in said village.

CASE REGISTERED AGAINST 15 FOR HARASSING TRADERS: Pirmahal police Monday booked Pirmahal Anjuman Tajiran office-bearers Tariq, Riaz Irfan, Boota Naeem and their 15 members over harassing the complainant. The complainant said the accused forced him to close his business on the day of the traders' strike, but he refused.