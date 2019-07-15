close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Man arrested in Rs6.8 million fraud case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH:Gojra Saddar police Monday arrested an accused involved in Rs6.8 million fraud, Tanveerur Rehman of Chak 90/JB told police that accused Mukhtar Ahmad of Chak 71/JB received Rs 6.8 million from him for the sale of farmland located at Chak 279/JB, but he later knew that accused had prepared fabricated land ownership documents and he had no farmland in said village.

CASE REGISTERED AGAINST 15 FOR HARASSING TRADERS: Pirmahal police Monday booked Pirmahal Anjuman Tajiran office-bearers Tariq, Riaz Irfan, Boota Naeem and their 15 members over harassing the complainant. The complainant said the accused forced him to close his business on the day of the traders' strike, but he refused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus