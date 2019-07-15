close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Murder of wrestler, another citizen: Pre-arrest bail of 11 accused extended

National

MULTAN: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended pre-arrest bail of 11 accused, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a citizen and wrestler Arshad alias Achi Pahalwan, till August 8. The ATC extended the pre-arrest bail due to lack of completion of police report. The court ordered the police for completion of murder report and produce all 11 accused, including Ashraf alias Acho, Nasir Imran, Younis, Ghaffar Dogar, Farooq Dogar, Zahid alias Kala Shah, Rauf Dogar, Nadeem Dogar, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Siddique and Zeeshan Dogar, in the court on August 8. It is pertinent to mention here that wrestler Arshad alias Achi Pahalwan and another citizen Jafar Hussain were killed over a brawl between two groups at Delhi Gate on June 7.

