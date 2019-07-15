Shahid Afridi calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Monday. During the meeting, PM Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi discussed the Ehsaas Programme and welfare projects such as shelter homes. Shahid Afridi told PM Imran Khan that there a great deal of interest in welfare projects and the private sector can help build shelter homes. PM Imran Khan welcomed the interest of the private sector and directed officials to take concrete steps for the involvement in welfare projects. The meeting was also attended by Senator Faisal Javed and PM’s Special Advisor Naeemul Haq.