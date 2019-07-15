Park Lane case: Zardari’s remand extended by 14 days

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Monday extended former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari's remand by 14 days in the Park Lane corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented the former president in the court of Judge Mohammad Bashir, after the earlier removal of Judge Arshad Malik from the accountability court. The Bureau pleaded to the court for an extension of 14 days in Zardari's remand.

Accepting NAB's request, the court granted a 14-day extension in Zardari's remand and ordered the anti-graft body to present the PPP co-chairman in court again on July 29. The court also allowed Zardari's children – Bilawal, Aseefa, and Bakhtawar – to meet their father twice a week. Zardari was arrested by NAB in the Park Lane case on July 1. He was already in NAB custody since June 10 after the Islamabad High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in the fake accounts case.

According to NAB, Zardari is being investigated for his alleged involvement in extending loans and other misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others.