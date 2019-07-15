SC takes up AC judge Arshad Malik’s case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up today (Tuesday) a petition seeking its direction for conducting an inquiry into the controversial video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Saeed Khan Khosa will take up the petition of one Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, requesting for ordering an inquiry into the controversial video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

He made the federal government, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Safdar, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nasir Butt and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents.

The petitioner requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Mariam Safdar if her allegations levelled in the said press conference found to be untrue.

The petitioner submitted that the allegations leveled in the press conference are very serious in nature and if not probed in time and brought to their legal and logical end, they might shake the confidence of the masses in the judiciary of Pakistan.

He contended that the video recording allegedly a conversation between the judge of Accountability Court and Nasir Butt had created an impression that the judiciary in this country is not working independently rather it is blackmailed and forced to act on the instructions of blackmailing person, therefore, he had requested the court to summon the record, video footage of the press conference from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

In order to maintain proper court decorum and smooth functioning of the Supreme Court, the administration of the Supreme Court has taken special security measures on the premises of Supreme Court of Pakistan for Tuesday.

A press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the apex court stated that in view of the limited seating capacity in the Court Room No. 1, the entry will be regulated through special security passes to be issued by SP (Security) Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad.

It stated that only the petitioners/respondents whose cases are fixed in court will be allowed to enter Supreme Court premises. However, advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings will be exempted from passes.

With regard to general public who want to witness the proceedings of the case on Tuesday in Court Room No.1 may also contact SP (Security) Supreme Court Building for security passes.

Similarly, it stated that entry in the court building will be allowed after checking/frisking, searching of bags/purses etc. No Cell phone is allowed to be carried inside the Courtroom.

Meanwhile, another petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking its direction for initiating an inquiry in the alleged controversial video.

Advocate Sohail Akhtar filed the petition through Muhammad Ikram Chaudhry advocate under Article 184(3) of the constitution praying that a direction be made for initiating inquiry into the entire matter by procuring the video, print media clips and have its forensic inspection done from an internationally reputed organisation.