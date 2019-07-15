close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
Easy sailing for Lahore FC

Sports

LAHORE: Lahore FC thrashed Kasur FC by 5 goals to 1 in a one-sided show at Fame Football Academy Ground in the Punjab Talent-Hunt Football Championship 2019 match. Lahore FC dominated the match from the start when they scored in the second minute. Kasur FC tried to fight back when they scored in the second half but that proved their only goal. Lahore FC will meet Nankana FC who in a close contest beat Sheikhupura FC by solitary goal.

