Pak cricketers greet WC winners England

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers sent their congratulations to England on incredible triumph against New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s on Sunday. Those congratulated England through Twitters included Pakistan’s pace sensation Wahab Riaz, M Hafeez, former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad and wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.
