China men, women dominate world diving

GWANGJU, South Korea: Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen destroyed a quality field to win gold in the men’s 10-metre synchro platform Monday as China’s peerless divers made it seven from seven at the world championships. Former Olympic champion Cao and Chen, the reigning Olympic king, racked up a winning total of 486.93 points in Gwangju, South Korea — swatting aside their nearest rivals by a whopping 42 points. Russian pair Viktor Minibaev and Aleksandr Bondar took silver with Britain’s Tom Daley and Matthew Lee settling for bronze after a botched fifth dive. Frighteningly for their rivals, Cao insisted there was still room for improvement ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics after adding the 10m synchro gold to the three-metre synchro he bagged at the weekend. Chen, who completed a 10m synchro and 10m individual platform double at the 2016 Olympics, warned: “We targeted breaking 500 points before the final and we’re very close to that. That was probably my best performance of the year but we should set our goals higher still.” Daley expressed his delight at qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the world championship just eight months after teaming up with Lee.