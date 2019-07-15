Williamson jumps two spots in rankings

DUBAI: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has jumped two places in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen after having amassed 578 runs in the recently-concluded World Cup, which also helped him bag the Player of the Tournament award. Williamson has jumped to the sixth spot, behind only Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis and Ross Taylor - all of whom hold their respective positions.

David Warner (647 runs) and Joe Root (556 runs) have dropped a spot each to 7th and 8th place respectively despite a good run in the tournament. Jason Roy entered the top 10 after scoring four fifties and a century in seven innings in the World Cup, where he amassed 443 runs. Ben Stokes, Player of the Match in the final, also made a significant jump in the rankings and picked five spots to be level with his skipper Eoin Morgan in the 21st place in the batsman’s rankings. Henry Nicholls, who was the other half-centurion in the final, picked six places and is placed at 51st.

Ravindra Jadeja, who stroked his maiden World Cup fifty in the semifinal against New Zealand, jumped 24 places in the rankings but is still outside the top 100. Jos Buttler (17), Steve Smith (29) and Alex Carey (32) jumped two spots each.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Chris Woakes and Matt Henry made good progress - by 6 and 5 spots respectively - to enter the top 10. The list, however, continues to be headed by Jasprit Bumrah followed by Trent Boult at No. 2. Jofra Archer made significant progress, going 13 points up in the rankings to be placed at No. 29. The young pacer picked up 20 wickets in 11 matches - third best in the tournament - at an average of 23.05. Left-arm spinners Jadeja and Mitchell Santner jumped two spots each to 32nd and 33rd respectively.

There are no changes to the all-rounders rankings with Shakib Al Hasan leading the way followed by Stokes, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim and Rashid Khan.England continue to top the team’s rankings, followed by India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies.