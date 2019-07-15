Pakistan thrash Iran in West Asia Baseball

LAHORE: Pakistan thrashed Iran 11-1 in their inaugural match of the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup Championship 2019 which got under way in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday. According to information available here from Colombo Pakistan dominated the proceedings throughout the one-sided encounter. Iran fell behind early and couldn’t recover. Iran struggled to contain the high-powered offence of Pakistan but failed to do so and finally lost by 11 runs to 1. For Pakistan Ubaidullah scored 3 runs while Faqir Hussain, Zakir Afridi and Sumair Zawar contributed 2 runs each. Arsalan Jamshaid and M Rafi had to content with 1 run each. For Iran Farahi scored the only run of for his side. Earlier in the first match of the event Sri Lanka defeated India 2–1. On Tuesday (July 16) Pakistan will face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play against Nepal. Vice Admiral Ravi Wijegunawardane, Teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Nepal and Pakistan are participating in the event.