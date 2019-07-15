Sharma, Starc top World Cup stats table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading batsmen
Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 6s
RG Sharma (Ind) 9 648 140 81.00 98.33 5 1 14
DA Warner (Aus) 10 647 166 71.88 89.36 3 3 8
Shakib Hasan (BD) 8 606 124* 86.57 96.03 2 5 2
KS Williamson (NZ) 10 578 148 82.57 74.96 2 2 3
JE Root (Eng) 11 556 107 61.77 89.53 2 3 2
JM Bairstow (Eng) 11 532 111 48.36 92.84 2 2 11
AJ Finch (Aus) 10 507 153 50.70 102.1 2 3 18
Babar Azam (Pak) 8 474 101* 67.71 87.77 1 3 2
BA Stokes (Eng) 11 465 89 66.42 93.18 0 5 11
JJ Roy (Eng) 8 443 153 63.28 115.6 1 4 12
V Kohli (Ind) 9 443 82 55.37 94.05 0 5 2
F du Plessis (SA) 9 387 100 64.50 89.58 1 3 4
SPD Smith (Aus) 10 379 85 37.90 85.94 0 4 2
AT Carey (Aus) 10 375 85 62.50 104.6 0 3 2
EJG Morgan (Eng) 11 371 148 41.22 111.7 1 1 22
Mushfiqur Rahim (BD) 8 367 102* 52.42 92.67 1 2 2
N Pooran (WI) 9 367 118 52.42 100.7 1 2 10
KL Rahul (Ind) 9 361 111 45.12 77.46 1 2 5
LRPL Taylor (NZ) 10 350 82 38.88 75.26 0 3 2
UT Khawaja (Aus) 9 316 89 35.11 88.26 0 2 1
JC Buttler (Eng) 11 312 103 34.66 122.3 1 2 8
HE Dussen (SA) 9 311 95 62.20 90.40 0 3 10
Imam-ul-Haq (Pak) 8 305 100 38.12 76.25 1 1 1
Q de Kock (SA) 9 305 68 38.12 86.89 0 3 4
SD Hope (WI) 9 274 96 34.25 70.43 0 3 3
MDKJ Perera (SL) 7 273 78 39.00 110.7 0 3 1
MS Dhoni (Ind) 9 273 56* 45.50 87.78 0 2 5
SO Hetmyer (WI) 9 257 54 36.71 101.8 0 2 6
Rahmat Shah (Afg) 9 254 62 28.22 65.12 0 1 1
M Hafeez (Pak) 8 253 84 31.62 88.77 0 1 5
AD Mathews (SL) 7 244 113 40.66 77.70 1 1 4
CH Gayle (WI) 9 242 87 30.25 88.32 0 2 12
Tamim Iqbal (BD) 8 235 62 29.37 71.64 0 1 0
JDS Neesham (NZ) 10 232 97* 33.14 78.91 0 1 5
Najibulah Zdran (Afg) 8 230 51 28.75 88.80 0 1 4
HH Pandya (Ind) 9 226 48 32.28 112.3 0 0 4
FDM Karunaratne (SL) 7 222 97 37.00 71.38 0 2 0
Mahmudullah (BD) 7 219 69 43.80 89.75 0 1 5
WIA Fernando (SL) 4 203 104 50.75 105.7 1 0 4
HM Amla (SA) 7 203 80* 40.60 64.85 0 2 0
Haris Sohail (Pak) 5 198 89 39.60 94.73 0 2 5
Hashmat Shahidi (Afg) 8 197 76 24.62 56.44 0 2 2
Gulbadin Naib (Afg) 9 194 47 21.55 79.83 0 0 2
C Grandhomme (NZ) 10 190 64 23.75 100.5 0 2 4
Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 8 186 62 23.25 81.93 0 1 3
MJ Guptill (NZ) 10 186 73* 20.66 84.16 0 1 4
Liton Das (BD) 5 184 94* 46.00 110.1 0 1 5
GJ Maxwell (Aus) 10 177 46* 22.12 150.0 0 0 7
JO Holder (WI) 9 170 51 24.28 108.9 0 1 8
Leading bowlers
Bowlers Mat Overs Runs Wkts B/B Ave SR 5wk
MA Starc (Aus) 10 92.2 502 27 5/26 18.59 20.5 2
LH Ferguson (NZ) 9 83.4 409 21 4/37 19.47 23.9 0
JC Archer (Eng) 11 100.5 461 20 3/27 23.05 30.2 0
Mustfiz Rahman (BD) 8 72.1 484 20 5/59 24.20 21.6 2
JJ Bumrah (Ind) 9 84.0 371 18 4/55 20.61 28.0 0
MA Wood (Eng) 10 89.4 463 18 3/18 25.72 29.8 0
M Amir (Pak) 8 73.0 358 17 5/30 21.05 25.7 1
TA Boult (NZ) 10 99.0 479 17 4/30 28.17 34.9 0
Shaheen Afridi (Pak) 5 47.1 234 16 6/35 14.62 17.6 1
CR Woakes (Eng) 11 85.0 446 16 3/20 27.87 31.8 0
JDS Neesham (NZ) 10 54.3 292 15 5/31 19.46 21.8 1
M Shami (Ind) 4 35.1 193 14 5/69 13.78 15.0 1
MJ Henry (NZ) 9 80.2 392 14 4/47 28.00 34.4 0
PJ Cummins (Aus) 10 86.1 427 14 3/33 30.50 36.9 0
CH Morris (SA) 8 63.4 341 13 3/13 26.23 29.3 0
SL Malinga (SL) 7 61.4 373 13 4/43 28.69 28.4 0
M Saifuddin (BD) 7 58.0 417 13 3/72 32.07 26.7 0
SS Cottrell (WI) 9 67.0 392 12 4/56 32.66 33.5 0
YS Chahal (Ind) 8 74.0 442 12 4/51 36.83 37.0 0
LE Plunkett (Eng) 7 56.0 272 11 3/42 24.72 30.5 0
AL Phehlukwayo (SA) 9 61.5 336 11 2/18 30.54 33.7 0
Imran Tahir (SA) 9 76.0 374 11 4/29 34.00 41.4 0
K Rabada (SA) 9 78.0 397 11 3/56 36.09 42.5 0
Shakib Hasan (BD) 8 74.0 399 11 5/29 36.27 40.3 1
Wahab Riaz (Pak) 8 66.4 400 11 3/46 36.36 36.3 0
AU Rashid (Eng) 11 92.0 526 11 3/54 47.81 50.1 0
B Kumar (Ind) 6 51.4 269 10 3/43 26.90 31.0 0
M Nabi (Afg) 9 72.4 335 10 4/30 33.50 43.6 0
HH Pandya (Ind) 9 79.0 447 10 3/60 44.70 47.4 0
