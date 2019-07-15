Rs7.61b budget presented in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The district council presented Rs7.61 billion tax-free budget for the fiscal year of 2019-20 here on Monday.

The budget meeting was held at the District Council Hall with Convener Zulfiqar Khattak in the chair.

The district councillors, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahid Khan and heads of the line departments attended the budget session.

Presenting the annual budget for the fiscal year of 2019-20, District Nazim Ashfaq Ahmed said that Rs6.56 billion would be used for salaries while Rs408.85 million in the non-salary head.

Briefing the house about the measures taken by the district government for education, he said that almost all the schools in the district had been provided with solar system, furniture and other requirements.

Of the health sector, he said all the Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centres had been provided with solar panels, furniture, medicines, staff and equipment.

“We have provided the funds to the farmers for irrigation and cultivation of crops in addition to construction of water storage tanks and watercourses to meet their requirements”, he said.