Tue Jul 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Mohmand elders announce boycott of election

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

GHALLANAI: The elders in Mohmand district on Monday announced to boycott the upcoming election being held on July 22 in the merged districts. Addressing a joint press conference at Ghallanai Press Club, elders Malik Nadir Khan, Malik Sahibdad, Malik Amir Nawaz and others alleged that the government had forcibly merged the former tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said the tribal elders had not been taken into confidence before taking the decision on the merger. The elders said that it had created uncertainty and confusion among the local people. They said they would not take part in the upcoming election. The elders asked the people not to approach police stations with their complaints.

