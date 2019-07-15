Govt asked to increase specialist doctors’ quota in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) on Monday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to increase the quota for specialist doctors in government hospitals.

Speaking at a press conference here, PDA President at the Hayatabad Medical Complex, provincial chairman Dr Fazal Manan, Dr Zubair and others said the appointment of FCPS (Part-I) trainee doctors on demand base and limited induction in the hospitals was unacceptable.

They said that about 900 doctors had done FCPS while the government had announced only 330 seats for them, adding that the future of the remaining 550 doctors was bleak.

“The government can appoint 750 specialist doctors at government hospitals across the province,” Dr Fazal Manan said, adding that the previous government had issued directives to accommodate all the doctors with FCPS. They said the former chief minister Pervez Khattak had increased the seats up to 1,000 but the incumbent government dropped the numbers to 330, terming it an injustice with the doctor community.

The representatives said they had contacted the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) but they said the exchequer did not enough money to accommodate so many doctors. They criticised the government for raising the salaries, perks and privileges of the provincial ministers but there was no funds for the doctors. They threatened to go on strike in the hospitals if the government did not chalk out a proper strategy for their appointment.