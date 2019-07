Qul

PESHAWAR: Qul for Muhammad Aslam Khan, brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, will be held today. Hayat Khan, Akbar Khan advocate, Haji Zahir Khan and Imran Aslam are also among those grieved. The Qul will be held in Chairman Town, Gulbahar No 4 in Peshawar.