Dir residents asked to join hands for rights

TIMERGARA: Members of Dir Qaumi Pasoon (DQP) acting council on Monday called upon the residents of Lower Dir to join hands for the genuine rights of the district.

The people of Lower Dir formed the DQP after the announcement of the provincial budget as no mega project was approved in the budget for Lower and Upper Dir which disappointed them.

Talking to reporters at Balambat, DQP members Jehan Alam Yousafzai, Umar Zada, Ali Shah Mashwani, Shafiqur Rahman, Malik Farooq Iqbal, Malik Inam, Jan Muhammad, Zahid Khan, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Sudesh Kumar, Dr Khalid Khan, Wahid Gul, Yasin Khan and others criticised the government for dropping Chakdara to Chitral road from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and naming the motorway as ‘Swat Motorway’ instead of Malakand Motorway or Dir Motorway. They announced that DQP would arrange daylong sit-in at the Chakdara interchange on Sunday (July 21) for the rights of Dir.

The DQP members appealed to the people of Dir to come to the venue in large number and make the event a success.