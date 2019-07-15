International Sikh convention in City on Aug 31

LAHORE: The Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee headed by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced holding International Sikh Convention here on August 31, while Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah has been made permanent member of the committee.

This was announced in a meeting of religious tourism and heritage committee chaired by the governor at Governor’s House on Monday. Federal Minister for Education and Culture Shafqat Mehmood, Religious Affairs Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Punjab Minister for Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun, Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman, Lahore Division Commissioner and relevant officers from Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib attended the meeting.

The governor will visit Nankana Sahib after Kartarpur and a strategy has been finalised vis-à-vis arrangements in Nankana and Kartarpur regarding 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. The meeting was briefed about arrangements made so far for birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and Kartarpur Corridor. The committee decided to launch awareness campaign for making the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and ensuring maximum participation of the Sikh community, including that of India. It was also decided in the meeting that the convention would be held at Governor House, Lahore in which the Sikh yatrees from USA, UK, Canada and India would participate.

The meeting decided that the governor would meet Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah for ensuring maximum visas for Sikh yatrees coming for celebration of Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary. Addressing the meeting, the governor expressed hope that the government would be able to generate $4-5 billion from tourism the way they were working on it. He said the steps would be ensured for visa facilitation and other matters of Sikh yatrees.

He expressed pleasure over headway in talks over Kartarpur Corridor and said, “we want that India should also complete its work in a speedy manner on Kartarpur Corridor."