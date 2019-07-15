Past govts blamed for economic crisis

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson for trade and investment in UK and Europe Sahibzada Jehangir has said the country is facing economic crisis due to corrupt governments in the past.

However, he hoped that the crisis will be over soon as the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government is working wholeheartedly to resolve the economic crunch. He also added the government would ensure maximum facilities for traders and businessmen.

He expressed these views while holding a meeting at the Governor House with Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Dr Akhtar Malik, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, LCCI Secretary Shahid Khalil, executive member Javed Iqbal, Mian Zahid Javed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, other industrialists and traders.

The delegation of industrialists put forward their recommendations before the government delegation and they assured them to resolve their issues. Sahibzada Jehangir said the mission of the PTI-led government is to make Pakistan a prosperous country and the Imran Khan government is working day in, day out over it.

The government is making tough decision for the future of the country, he added. He said countries like China and Saudi Arabia are working standing with Pakistan due to honesty of Imran Khan and they are playing their role to resolve economic crunch faced by the country. He said the government would facilitate Pakistani businessmen for access to European markets.

seed corporation: Punjab Seed Corporation which is one of the most important organisations providing high quality seeds at subsidised rates to the farming community needs to be shifted to new building, said Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad while chairing a meeting here on Monday.

It is needed to provide better environment and workplace for employees of Punjab Seed Corporation, said the minister. He asked the PSC managing director to accelerate work regarding construction of new building for seed corporation.

On this occasion, consultants briefed Minister for Agriculture about work progress regarding construction of new building. The performance of Punjab Seed Corporation was appreciated by the minister for providing good quality and standard seed to the farmers. He said Punjab Seed Corporation is performing key role in translating dream of “Green Punjab” into reality. The meeting was attended by Dr Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Managing Director, Rana Riffat, Director Admin, Public Relations Director Shahid Qadir, Malik Ilyas Director Marketing and Deputy Director, Admin, Tahir Mehmood.