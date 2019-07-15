Man jailed for second marriage sans first wife’s permission

LAHORE: A local court handed down jail term and fine to a man for contracting second marriage without getting permission from his first wife.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Amanullah Bhatti heard a petition filed by a woman, against second marriage of her husband Rashid. The petitioner pleaded to the court that her spouse Rashid contracted second marriage without her knowledge and permission, while according to the law, a man must get permission from first wife before the second marriage. He not only betrayed me, but also violated the law of the land, the petitioner said seeking legal action against her husband.

The court after hearing the lawyers’ arguments awarded 11-month jail and Rs2.5 lakh fine to the man. The court declared that in case of non-payment of the fine, he would have to undergo further four months in jail.

Afzal Qadri’s bail extended: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Monday extended the post-arrest bail of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri in a case of leading violent protests against the acquittal of a Christian woman.

The court had granted temporarily bail to Qadri on May 14 last on medical grounds. During Monday’s hearing, Qadri appeared before the bench along with a legal team and also presented medical reports to explain his health condition. Advocate Arif Awan on behalf of the TLP leader asked the court to confirm the bail owing to bad health of his client. He said the petitioner had already expressed repentance on his speeches by submitting affidavits in the court.

The bench adjourned hearing until Aug 3 and directed the petitioner’s counsel to place all medical reports on record through a separate civil miscellaneous application. The bench also extended the bail of the petitioner till the next date of hearing. In the case, the bench had also granted post-arrest bail to TLP chief Maulana Khadim Ali Rizvi.