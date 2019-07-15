Aussie kids take stolen car on 1,000-kilometre road trip

SYDNEY: Four children took a stolen four-wheel drive on a 1,000-kilometre road trip across the Australian outback before being nabbed by police, officials said on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl began their epic journey on Saturday when they took cash and packed fishing rods in a vehicle belonging to one of their families in the coastal Queensland town of Rockhampton, police said.

One of the children left a note for his family telling them of his plans. Queensland police said the car was spotted early on Sunday morning in the outback town of Banana, where the kids allegedly stole petrol, before travelling south.