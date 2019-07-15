Jahangir Khan elected unopposed as SSA Chairman

KARACHI: Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan has been elected unopposed in the Sindh Squash Association (SSA) elections held during the general council meeting at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

According to Secretary Rashid Ahmed, representatives of almost all the district squash associations were present. The elections were held for the next four-year term. Tahir Ahmed has been elected as vice chairman. Adnan Asad will be the new president while Tahir Jamil Khanzada has been elected as senior vice president.

Maqsood Esbhani, Prof Najeeb Channa and Mirza Asher Baig are vice presidents. Rashid Ahmed, Omar Bangash and Aijaz Shaikh are now association’s secretary, treasurer and joint secretary, respectively.