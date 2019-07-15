CAS International Open Sailing C’ship from July 23

KARACHI: The 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship 2019, carrying 16 nations, will be held here at the PAF Yacht Club from July 23 to 27.

This was announced by the Officer Commanding Training Wing PAF Base Korangi Air Commodore Sabih Wali-ur-Rehman here at a press conference on Monday. “To further promote sailing in Pakistan this championship has been announced in which sixteen countries (including Pakistan Sailing Team) have confirmed their participation,” the organisers said. “As many as 72 sailors will showcase their talent in various events,” they added.

The jury has three international judges, from Greece, Croatia, and Belgium, and two International Race Officers, from Greece and Tunisia. The technical aspect is being looked after by Pakistan’s renowned sailing official Capt (retd) A R Arshad, who is also Race Officer from Pakistan with Wing Commander Adeel Aslam Khan, General Secretary PAF Yacht Club.

PAF Yacht club has conducted 15 sailing courses during last one year in various categories in collaboration with Pakistan Youth Sailing Association. PAF Yacht Club is affiliated with Pakistan Sailing Federation for marketing the 2nd CAS International Open Sailing Championship 2019.